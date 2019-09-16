Hurricane Humberto is near SC. Here’s what that means for the Myrtle Beach area

Forecasters keep an eye on Humberto in the Atlantic Check out the weather forecast from ABC11 as Humberto tracks north in the Atlantic. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out the weather forecast from ABC11 as Humberto tracks north in the Atlantic.

Though Category 1 Humberto appears close off the Myrtle Beach coast, it is on track to continue moving away from the southeastern coast, forecasters say.

The Myrtle Beach area is not expected to see major impacts from the storm, but the National Weather Service has issued beach hazards and rip current statements until 8 p.m. Monday for Horry County.

The weather service warns swimmers to take caution if entering the ocean today due to “very strong” rip currents and longshore currents. Beach hazard statements are issued when a chance of life-threatening conditions are possible in the surf zone.

The storm is about 760 miles west of Bermuda and is predicted to keep going northeast and make a east/northeast turn later Monday, the National Hurricane Center reports. A Monday morning update states Humberto is moving at 5 mph with sustained winds at 85 mph.

National Weather Service

A mostly sunny week is expected for the Myrtle Beach area, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight Tuesday, according to the NWS. Low temperatures are predicted to drop into the 60s and highs could drop to 79 and 77 degrees later in the week, the NWS reports.