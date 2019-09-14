Local
Here’s how you can benefit a charity by attending a Murrells Inlet live concert event
What’s new for 2019? 8 restaurant openings in the Grand Strand
Several area restaurants, led by The Wicked Tuna, are teaming up for a live concert event to benefit Make-A-Wish South Carolina.
The inaugural event, called “Wicked Wishes,” is scheduled for 1 p.m.-6 p.m. on Oct. 12 outside The Wicked Tuna in Murrells Inlet. Featured musicians will be the Kevin Nichols Band, the Jebb Mac Band and the Yale Brothers.
The event will also include appearances by the Galactic Troopers from the 501st Legion, a bounce house, silent auction and more. Adam Dellinger, host of the GATOR 107.9 Morning Show, will emcee the occasion.
General admission is $10 and VIP tickets are available for $50 that include access to the VIP patio area with complimentary appetizers and beverages from The Wicked Tuna, Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Sweetwater Brewing Company. Children ages 12 and younger get in free. Tickets are now on sale at eventbrite.com.
In addition to The Wicked Tuna, Banton Media, iHeart Media Myrtle Beach, Sandpiper Entertainment, Sweetwater Brewing Company and Tito’s Handmade Vodka are putting on the event.
The Make-A-Wish foundation helps create once-in-a-lifetime experiences for children fighting serious illnesses.
Comments