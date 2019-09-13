Horry County police ask for help locating a missing Aynor teenager

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

Horry County Police are seeking the public’s help locating Osden Madre Sullivan of Aynor.

She is 5-feet tall and weighs 109 pounds, according to a release. She was last seen in Aynor town limits.

Osden Madre Sullivan of Aynor Horry County Police Department

Sullivan is believed to have run away earlier this week, and the Aynor Police Department was informed she was missing on Thursday, the release states. Horry County police are searching for her and asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information can call Horry County police at 843-915-8477.