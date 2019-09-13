Local
Horry County police ask for help locating a missing Aynor teenager
Horry County Police are seeking the public’s help locating Osden Madre Sullivan of Aynor.
She is 5-feet tall and weighs 109 pounds, according to a release. She was last seen in Aynor town limits.
Sullivan is believed to have run away earlier this week, and the Aynor Police Department was informed she was missing on Thursday, the release states. Horry County police are searching for her and asking for the public’s help.
Anyone with information can call Horry County police at 843-915-8477.
