Man raped woman in wooded area of Myrtle Beach, report says

A 53-year-old man is accused of raping a woman in a Myrtle Beach wooded area.

Myrtle Beach police arrested Kiwa Davis on Friday and charged him with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Officers responded to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center on Wednesday for a reported sexual assault, according to a police report. The victim said Davis, who she knows, sexually assaulted her in the woods.

First-degree criminal sexual conduct is punishable by 10 to 30 years in prison.

