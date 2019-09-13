Man raped woman in wooded area of Myrtle Beach, report says

A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused.
A 53-year-old man is accused of raping a woman in a Myrtle Beach wooded area.
Myrtle Beach police arrested Kiwa Davis on Friday and charged him with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Officers responded to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center on Wednesday for a reported sexual assault, according to a police report. The victim said Davis, who she knows, sexually assaulted her in the woods.
First-degree criminal sexual conduct is punishable by 10 to 30 years in prison.
Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.
