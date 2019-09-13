Game Over? What’s the fate of Grand Strand GameStops after store closures announced

Can retail be rescued? Why so many U.S. stores are closing Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open.

It’s uncertain whether the plug will be pulled on some Grand Strand Gamestop locations after the company announced it will shutter nearly 200 under-performing stores around the world, according to news reports. But it seems local stores will remain open.

GameStop, a video game store, announced on Tuesday plans to close between 180 and 200 of its 5,700 stores globally by the end of its 2019 fiscal year, USA Today reports. With 195 stores closing just last year, more closures are likely over the next 12 to 24 months, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Five GameStop stores can be found along the Grand Strand, with locations in Georgetown, Conway, Surfside Beach, North Myrtle Beach and two in the Myrtle Beach area.

Coastal Grand Mall, where one store is located, has yet to be informed of any impacts to its GameStop, according to Tori Dean, marketing director with Coastal Grand. Calls to other locations indicated stores will remain in operation.

The closures stem from major shifts in the video game market as consumers utilize games through their consoles, apps or purchasing them through e-commerce sites like Amazon, news reports state.

While Myrtle Beach has several locations along the Grand Strand, the company has other locations around South Carolina, including Columbia, Florence and Charleston.

The store sells products including video games, toys, collectibles, clothing and gaming accessories.