Grape stomping, live music: SeptemberFest is coming to North Myrtle Beach

Grape stomping, anyone?

Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach will soon host its 4th annual SeptemberFest, featuring grape stomping, live music, food and drinks.

The event - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21 - will have live music from Walker Godwin Trio, The Grassabillies and Bangarang.

In addition to the annual event, this year’s SeptemberFest will be the first to include Duplin Winery’s grape stomping. Participants will receive a wine tumbler and a bottle of Duplin wine, and tickets are $25 to stomp grapes.

Food, beer and wine will be sold during the event, which will be in Barefoot Landing’s Dockside Village lawn area.

For more information about the fest, visit bflanding.com or call 843-272-8349.

Hannah Strong
Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor's degree in communications from Winthrop University.
