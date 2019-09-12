Local
Grape stomping, live music: SeptemberFest is coming to North Myrtle Beach
Grape stomping, anyone?
Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach will soon host its 4th annual SeptemberFest, featuring grape stomping, live music, food and drinks.
The event - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21 - will have live music from Walker Godwin Trio, The Grassabillies and Bangarang.
In addition to the annual event, this year’s SeptemberFest will be the first to include Duplin Winery’s grape stomping. Participants will receive a wine tumbler and a bottle of Duplin wine, and tickets are $25 to stomp grapes.
Food, beer and wine will be sold during the event, which will be in Barefoot Landing’s Dockside Village lawn area.
For more information about the fest, visit bflanding.com or call 843-272-8349.
