‘Never forget’: This is how the Grand Strand is remembering Sept. 11

Folks along the Grand Strand are remembering the tragic events that killed thousands of people 18 years ago in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

American flags were flown over bridges around the Myrtle Beach area, including over George Bishop Parkway where members of the Rolling Thunder motorcycle group walked the bridge Wednesday morning.

“We have been doing this for many, many years,” said David Maxwell with Rolling Thunder, Chapter 3. “This here is to make sure we never forget what happened on 9/11. A lot of us care about how great this country is and what we stand for.”

The American Legion Post 111 lined the Main Street bridge in the City of Conway to honor those who were lost.

The City of North Myrtle Beach is holding a candle light vigil at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Horseshoe on Main Street to remember the victims of 9/11.