Conway police ask for your help in locating this 16-year-old runaway

Conway police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old runaway.

On Tuesday, authorities were notified that Kobe Jacob Causey was a runaway, according to a news release from City of Conway Public Information Officer Taylor Newell.

Causey, a white male with brown eyes who stands 5-foot-7 and 145 pounds, was last seen Williams Street in Conway, the release states.

Conway police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them at 843-248-1790.