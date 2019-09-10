Local
Conway police ask for your help in locating this 16-year-old runaway
Conway police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old runaway.
On Tuesday, authorities were notified that Kobe Jacob Causey was a runaway, according to a news release from City of Conway Public Information Officer Taylor Newell.
Causey, a white male with brown eyes who stands 5-foot-7 and 145 pounds, was last seen Williams Street in Conway, the release states.
Conway police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them at 843-248-1790.
