Lawsuit: Light fixture falls on man’s head while working at Broadway at the Beach

A brief explanation of civil lawsuits and where to file them Civil suits can be filed against another party for reasons including alleged negligence, product liability, marriage and children, money and debt and injury. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Civil suits can be filed against another party for reasons including alleged negligence, product liability, marriage and children, money and debt and injury.

An Horry County man mowing grass at Broadway at the Beach is suffering from injuries after a light fixture fell on his head, according to a lawsuit.

Banyon Sullivan filed the lawsuit against Broadway at the Beach and Burroughs and Chapin Company Inc. this week in Horry County after the alleged incident in June 2018 at the entertainment complex in Myrtle Beach.

Sullivan was mowing grass in the common area at Broadway at the Beach, at 1325 Celebrity Circle, when the light fixture fell on his head, resulting in injuries, medical expenses and emotional distress, the lawsuit states.

The Sun News has reached out to Broadway at the Beach for comment.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW