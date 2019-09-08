Local authorities respond to house fire in Conway area

Smoke alarm and fire escape plan could save your family Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK

The roof of a Conway area home had fire and heavy smoke coming out the top Sunday afternoon, but no one was injured in the blaze, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue.

Horry County Fire Rescue and the Conway Fire Department responded to 174 Talon Drive for a residential structure fire at approximately 4:15 p.m., Casey said. As of 5:05 p.m., the fire was under control, Casey added.