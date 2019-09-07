Local

Race car driver ‘seriously injured’ in wreck at Myrtle Beach Speedway

Take a ride around Myrtle Beach Speedway in a real NASCAR Stock Car

The NASCAR Racing Experience at Myrtle Beach Speedway lets you climb into the passenger seat and hit the track with a professional stock car driver, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph. By
Up Next
The NASCAR Racing Experience at Myrtle Beach Speedway lets you climb into the passenger seat and hit the track with a professional stock car driver, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph. By

A race car driver suffered “serious injuries” after crashing into the wall at Myrtle Beach Speedway, officials said.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the crash around 9:10 p.m. Saturday. The single-vehicle wreck included a racecar going into the wall, according to the fire agency.

Fire crews had to extricate the driver, according to Horry County Fire and Rescue. The driver went to the hospital.

According to the Myrtle Beach Speedway webpage, Saturday night was the annual “Back to School Night” race.

Profile Image of Alex Lang
Alex Lang
Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.
  Comments  