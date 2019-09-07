Race car driver ‘seriously injured’ in wreck at Myrtle Beach Speedway

Take a ride around Myrtle Beach Speedway in a real NASCAR Stock Car The NASCAR Racing Experience at Myrtle Beach Speedway lets you climb into the passenger seat and hit the track with a professional stock car driver, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The NASCAR Racing Experience at Myrtle Beach Speedway lets you climb into the passenger seat and hit the track with a professional stock car driver, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph.

A race car driver suffered “serious injuries” after crashing into the wall at Myrtle Beach Speedway, officials said.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the crash around 9:10 p.m. Saturday. The single-vehicle wreck included a racecar going into the wall, according to the fire agency.

Fire crews had to extricate the driver, according to Horry County Fire and Rescue. The driver went to the hospital.

According to the Myrtle Beach Speedway webpage, Saturday night was the annual “Back to School Night” race.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

At 9:12 p.m., #HCFR crews were dispatched by @HorryCounty911 to 455 Hospitality Lane in Myrtle Beach for a single-vehicle accident involving a race car going into the wall.



The driver had to be extricated before being transported to the hospital with serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/dIDlidIBV7 — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) September 8, 2019