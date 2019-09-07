Local
Race car driver ‘seriously injured’ in wreck at Myrtle Beach Speedway
Take a ride around Myrtle Beach Speedway in a real NASCAR Stock Car
Up Next
A race car driver suffered “serious injuries” after crashing into the wall at Myrtle Beach Speedway, officials said.
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the crash around 9:10 p.m. Saturday. The single-vehicle wreck included a racecar going into the wall, according to the fire agency.
Fire crews had to extricate the driver, according to Horry County Fire and Rescue. The driver went to the hospital.
According to the Myrtle Beach Speedway webpage, Saturday night was the annual “Back to School Night” race.
Comments