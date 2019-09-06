Local

Horry County school board member arrested, charged with DUI in North Myrtle Beach

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center

The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. By
Up Next
The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. By

Horry County School board member Holly Heniford was arrested Friday and charged with DUI by North Myrtle Beach Police, according to Horry County Sheriff’s Office bookings page.

J. Reuben Long Detention Center records show Heniford was booked into jail just before 7 p.m. with bail set at $992. As of 11:45 p.m. she was still incarcerated.

No further details about her arrest were immediately available.

Heniford, who is also a licensed real estate broker, was first elected to school board in 2014 and represents District 1, which includes most of North Myrtle Beach and part of Myrtle Beach.

This article will be updated once more information is available.

Profile Image of David Weissman
David Weissman
Investigative project reporter David Weissman joined The Sun News after three years working at The York Dispatch in Pennsylvania, where he earned awards for his investigative reports on topics including health, business, politics and education.
  Comments  