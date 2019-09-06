Local
Horry County school board member arrested, charged with DUI in North Myrtle Beach
Horry County School board member Holly Heniford was arrested Friday and charged with DUI by North Myrtle Beach Police, according to Horry County Sheriff’s Office bookings page.
J. Reuben Long Detention Center records show Heniford was booked into jail just before 7 p.m. with bail set at $992. As of 11:45 p.m. she was still incarcerated.
No further details about her arrest were immediately available.
Heniford, who is also a licensed real estate broker, was first elected to school board in 2014 and represents District 1, which includes most of North Myrtle Beach and part of Myrtle Beach.
This article will be updated once more information is available.
