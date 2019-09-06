Fire breaks out at old ticket booth at former Hard Rock Park, officials say

Officials respond to fire at former Hard Rock Park Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the old Hard Rock Park in the Myrtle Beach area early Friday morning for a fire in the former ticket booth, officials said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the old Hard Rock Park in the Myrtle Beach area early Friday morning for a fire in the former ticket booth, officials said.

They received the call around 5:20 a.m. Friday for a fire at 211 George Bishop Parkway, spokesperson Tony Casey confirmed to The Sun News. The fire has been put out and is under control.

There were no injuries, he said. Fire crews were wrapping up around 6:30 a.m.

The fire is under investigation, Casey said.