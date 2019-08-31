Local
Three taken to hospital after deck collapses at North Myrtle Beach condo building
Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a deck collapsed at a condo and vacation rentals property in North Myrtle Beach, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue.
Approximately twelve people were “affected” by the collapse and three were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Casey said. The incident happened at Ocean Inn, located at 1305 North Ocean Boulevard, according to Casey.
Horry County Fire Rescue received a call about the collapse at 7:38 p.m., Casey said.
North Myrtle Beach Department authorities responded for the structural part of the call, while HCFR handled medical transport, according to Casey.
Attempts to reach North Myrtle Beach officials for further information were unsuccessful at the time of this report.
