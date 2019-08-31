Three taken to hospital after deck collapses at North Myrtle Beach condo building

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a deck collapsed at a condo and vacation rentals property in North Myrtle Beach, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue.

Approximately twelve people were “affected” by the collapse and three were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Casey said. The incident happened at Ocean Inn, located at 1305 North Ocean Boulevard, according to Casey.

Horry County Fire Rescue received a call about the collapse at 7:38 p.m., Casey said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ocean Inn in North Myrtle Beach. Google Earth

North Myrtle Beach Department authorities responded for the structural part of the call, while HCFR handled medical transport, according to Casey.

Attempts to reach North Myrtle Beach officials for further information were unsuccessful at the time of this report.