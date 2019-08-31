One of Grand Strand’s Sam’s Corner restaurants set to close, come back with ‘new concept’

What’s new for 2019? 8 restaurant openings in the Grand Strand With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019.

Sam’s Corner is Myrtle Beach soon will be no more.

The restaurant, located at 7718 North Kings Highway, announced Thursday on Facebook that as of 3 a.m. Monday it would be closing.

“We would like to thank everyone for their years of patronage,” the post reads.

Sam’s Corner II — the original is in Garden City — indicated the restaurant would be transformed into a new entity.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Look for an exciting new concept coming to that location soon,” the Facebook post says.

The original Sam’s Corner, located at 101 Atlantic Ave in Garden City and known for its hot dogs and late-night availability, clarified some confusion as to which location was closing Thursday night.

“Hello Friends, we want to clarify some rumors. WE ARE NOT CLOSING,” a Facebook post reads. “The Sam’s Corner in Myrtle Beach at 77th & 79th Ave, which has been under new owners is closing and reopening with a different concept and name. Please help spread the word that the Original Sam’s Corner in Garden City is not closing and is still owned and operated by Sam Baker’s family!”