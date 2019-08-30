Latest news isn’t good news for Myrtle Beach and Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian is now a major Category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds, NHC says Hurricane Dorian is forecast reach Category 4 strength before Florida landfall, according to the 11 a.m. update on Friday, August 30, from the National Hurricane Center. Georgia coast now included in cone as a possible track after landfall. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian is forecast reach Category 4 strength before Florida landfall, according to the 11 a.m. update on Friday, August 30, from the National Hurricane Center. Georgia coast now included in cone as a possible track after landfall.

The latest projections of Hurricane Dorian’s path is not good news for the Grand Strand.

The National Weather Service’s 5 p.m. projection shows a shift east for the storm once it reaches Florida. Earlier Friday projections showed the storm continuing over mid-Florida before making a potential turn to the northeast.

The newest projection still shows a major hurricane initially hitting near mid-Florida. The storm is projected to remain on the east of the sunshine state, possibly reaching the Jacksonville area on Wednesday.

Some models have shown that path could be problematic for the Myrtle Beach area as Hurricane Dorian could then hug the coast. It would then make landfall in near the South Carolina-North Carolina border. Parts of southern South Carolina are now in the forecast cone from the National Weather Service.

Hurricane Dorian is currently a Category 3 storm, but could grow stronger.

Horry County’s Office of Emergency Management has posted on social media leading up to Hurricane Dorian. The latest message encouraged people to enjoy the Labor Day weekend, but monitor the forecast and review hurricane emergency plans.

Our message regarding Hurricane #Dorian is simple: enjoy the long weekend, but continue to monitor the forecast.



Be alert for rip currents at the beach all weekend and take a moment to review your hurricane emergency plan.



We will continue to watch for any forecast updates. pic.twitter.com/mQ3RGxCH3w — Horry County EMD (@HorryEMD) August 30, 2019