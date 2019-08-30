Local
Latest news isn’t good news for Myrtle Beach and Hurricane Dorian
Hurricane Dorian is now a major Category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds, NHC says
The latest projections of Hurricane Dorian’s path is not good news for the Grand Strand.
The National Weather Service’s 5 p.m. projection shows a shift east for the storm once it reaches Florida. Earlier Friday projections showed the storm continuing over mid-Florida before making a potential turn to the northeast.
The newest projection still shows a major hurricane initially hitting near mid-Florida. The storm is projected to remain on the east of the sunshine state, possibly reaching the Jacksonville area on Wednesday.
Some models have shown that path could be problematic for the Myrtle Beach area as Hurricane Dorian could then hug the coast. It would then make landfall in near the South Carolina-North Carolina border. Parts of southern South Carolina are now in the forecast cone from the National Weather Service.
Hurricane Dorian is currently a Category 3 storm, but could grow stronger.
Horry County’s Office of Emergency Management has posted on social media leading up to Hurricane Dorian. The latest message encouraged people to enjoy the Labor Day weekend, but monitor the forecast and review hurricane emergency plans.
