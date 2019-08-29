Where’s that smoke coming from? Crews respond to large fire outside of Conway

Fire breaks out a car crushing business near Conway A fire at a car crushing business near Conway on Aug. 29. The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. near Highway 501 and Highway 544. Nobody was hurt in the blaze Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A fire at a car crushing business near Conway on Aug. 29. The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. near Highway 501 and Highway 544. Nobody was hurt in the blaze

Fire crews are responding to large fire at Don’s Car Crushing outside of Conway.

The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersections of U.S. Highway 501 and S.C. Highway 544. The smoke from the blaze could be seen as far away as Carolina Forest Boulevard.

According to Horry County Fire and Rescue, a large pile of crushed cars caught fire. The fire was under control about 30 minutes later and there were no reported injuries.

Traffic is backed up on roads around the fire.

Horry County Fire Rescue teams were dispatched around 3:25 p.m. to the area of 231 Highway 544 for a large outside fire involving a pile of crushed cars behind a business.



The fire is now under control. There are no reported injuries.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/WgULEtjNl1 — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) August 29, 2019