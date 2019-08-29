Local

Where’s that smoke coming from? Crews respond to large fire outside of Conway

Fire breaks out a car crushing business near Conway

A fire at a car crushing business near Conway on Aug. 29. The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. near Highway 501 and Highway 544. Nobody was hurt in the blaze By
Fire crews are responding to large fire at Don’s Car Crushing outside of Conway.

The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersections of U.S. Highway 501 and S.C. Highway 544. The smoke from the blaze could be seen as far away as Carolina Forest Boulevard.

According to Horry County Fire and Rescue, a large pile of crushed cars caught fire. The fire was under control about 30 minutes later and there were no reported injuries.

Traffic is backed up on roads around the fire.

Profile Image of Alex Lang
Alex Lang
Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.
