Where’s that smoke coming from? Crews respond to large fire outside of Conway
Fire breaks out a car crushing business near Conway
Fire crews are responding to large fire at Don’s Car Crushing outside of Conway.
The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersections of U.S. Highway 501 and S.C. Highway 544. The smoke from the blaze could be seen as far away as Carolina Forest Boulevard.
According to Horry County Fire and Rescue, a large pile of crushed cars caught fire. The fire was under control about 30 minutes later and there were no reported injuries.
Traffic is backed up on roads around the fire.
