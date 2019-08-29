Black slime, expired food: Myrtle Beach-area restaurants score low on health inspections

How DHEC decides whether a restaurant gets an ‘A’ or a ‘C’ DHEC conducts inspections — what it calls a “snapshot in time” of retail food establishments’ employee behavior and preparation practices — annually or quarterly depending on the establishment’s food processes and compliance history. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK DHEC conducts inspections — what it calls a “snapshot in time” of retail food establishments’ employee behavior and preparation practices — annually or quarterly depending on the establishment’s food processes and compliance history.

Three Myrtle Beach-area restaurants were in violation of the South Carolina Department of Heath and Environmental Control standards during recent health inspections, according to online records.

Here are the area restaurants’ low scores and what DHEC inspectors found during routine and follow-up inspections:

New China Buffett/Lucky Cho, at 1700 U.S. Highway 17 N. in Surfside, had a routine inspection Aug. 19 and scored 66 percent. The restaurant scored 100 the next day during a follow-up inspection, records show. The initial inspection report states employees were not washing hands between tasks, raw meat was stored over uncovered, ready-to-eat foods, the restaurant was not following proper cooling time and temperature standards or proper cold-holding temperature standards, food was not properly date marked and fried wontons were stored in cardboard boxes.

Scoops Ice Cream, at 2009 U.S. Highway 17 S. in North Myrtle Beach, received an 83 percent during a routine inspection Aug. 23. A DHEC inspector found the hand sink was not accessible and items were stacked in the sink, a rusted, old can of chocolate dip was stored in a warmer, a milkshake machine was not cleaned properly and there were small bugs behind the ice cream counter.

Sportsman, at 4735 S. Kings Highway, Unit F, in Myrtle Beach, scored an 83 percent during a routine inspection Aug. 20 and received a perfect score during a follow-up inspection the next day. During the routine inspection, the restaurant had dirty knives stored on the knife rack, black slime build-up in the ice machine, was not following proper cold-holding temperature standards and had expired food in a refrigerator, according to the inspection report. The restaurant had sheet pans stored on the floors and refrigerators were in “poor repair,” the report states.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW