Lawsuit: Myrtle Beach restaurant sued over man’s allergic reaction to hamburger bun

A man had a life-threatening allergic reaction when he bit into a hamburger bun he thought was gluten free at a Myrtle Beach T.G.I. Fridays, according to a lawsuit.

Virginia resident Randall Collier filed the complaint this week in Horry County against T.G.I. Fridays and Atlantic Coast Dining, Inc. following the May 2018 alleged incident.

Collier went to the restaurant, at 7515 N. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach, for dinner and told the waitstaff several times he lad a “life-threatening gluten allergy,” the lawsuit states. He then ordered a gluten-free hamburger from the gluten-free menu, and when the hamburger was served, he inquired again about the bun being gluten free, according to the suit. The waitstaff reassured Collier that the bread was gluten free, the suit states.

When Collier took a bite of the hamburger, he “immediately went into anaphylactic shock, resulting in injuries, medical treatment and damages,” according to the lawsuit.

The kitchen manager later said the waitstaff never requested a gluten-free hamburger bun, the suit states.

The lawsuit alleges T.G.I. Fridays was negligent, created a dangerous condition for Collier and was misleading about the food.

The Sun News has reached out to T.G.I. Fridays for comment.