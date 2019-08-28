11 students taken to the hospital after school bus is rear ended in Horry County

Do you know when to stop for a school bus? Sgt. James Prouty of the Washington State Patrol explains when you must stop for a school bus. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sgt. James Prouty of the Washington State Patrol explains when you must stop for a school bus.

A dozen people — including 11 students — went to the hospital after a van rear-ended an Horry County school bus Wednesday afternoon.

The 3 p.m. crash happened on S.C. Highway 905 near Old Wilson Road in the Longs area, according to Horry County Fire and Rescue. There were about 40 students on the Horry County Schools bus.

The driver of the van and 11 students from the bus went to the hospital with injuries that were believed to be minor, according to HCFR.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and towing crews are working to reopen Highway 905 after the wreck.

Horry County Schools officials released a statement after the wreck that read: “This afternoon, a Daisy Elementary School bus was rear-ended by a vehicle on Highway 905. Approximately 40 students were on the bus, and first responders are on the scene. School administration made parent notifications while students were being evaluated. No major injuries have been reported at this time.”

An update on a Highway 905/Old Wilson Rd. accident. #HCFR pic.twitter.com/oMeTkTNeFI — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) August 28, 2019