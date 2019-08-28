Horry coroner: Pedestrian dies days after being struck on S.C. 9

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office said a pedestrian has died 10 days after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the road in the Longs area.

Vera Monk, 38, of Woodbridge, Virginia, was struck by a vehicle near 490 S.C. 9 on Aug. 18, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler. Monk died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center Wednesday from mass trauma, Fowler said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW