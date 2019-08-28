Horry coroner: Pedestrian dies days after being struck on S.C. 9

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office said a pedestrian has died 10 days after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the road in the Longs area.
Vera Monk, 38, of Woodbridge, Virginia, was struck by a vehicle near 490 S.C. 9 on Aug. 18, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler. Monk died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center Wednesday from mass trauma, Fowler said.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.
