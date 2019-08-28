I-73 Update: Horry County Council decided the fate of SCDOT contract

Here are the basics on the Horry County, Myrtle Beach lawsuit Myrtle Beach and other cities are fighting with Horry County over hospitality tax. Myrtle Beach filed a lawsuit over the fee saying it was illegally collected. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Myrtle Beach and other cities are fighting with Horry County over hospitality tax. Myrtle Beach filed a lawsuit over the fee saying it was illegally collected.

Horry County Council is willing to contribute to building Interstate 73, but it first wants guaranteed help from local municipalities.

Council voted 9-1 on Wednesday to postpone its decision to completely cancel the contract, which would pay the S.C. Department of Transportation to begin designing and building the county’s portion of the road. But Horry County Chairman Johnny Gardner said the county will outright cancel the contract if Myrtle Beach and other municipalities do not contribute their fair share.

If Myrtle Beach does not contribute within the next 90 days, council will cancel the contract, it unanimously voted on Wednesday.

“As an interim measure, that’s better than canceling the contract,” Myrtle Beach city spokesperson Mark Kruea said. “Both governments want I-73, and we need to find a way to make that happen.”

While the vote was public, the bulk of the discussion took place behind closed doors in executive session since it was a discussion of contractual matters.

Local leaders have wanted to build I-73 for decades, but little progress has been made on actually completing the road. If Horry County pulls the plug on the agreement, I-73 is once again without a major source of funding.

The contract comes from a summer 2018 decision that would devote hospitality fee revenue to building the portion of I-73 within Horry County. County Council agreed to spend more than $20 million a year on road construction.

SCDOT was contracted to handle the logistics of getting the road designed and built, but no money ever changed hands in the process. Previous calls to cancel the contract proved to be unsuccessful.

The money to fund the project was called into question after Myrtle Beach sued Horry County over the collection of the hospitality fee inside municipal borders. A judge later granted all municipalities within Horry County the right to collect the fee in escrow until the lawsuit is concluded.

Horry County is currently appealing the decision. Gardner said previously that without the hospitality money to fund the SCDOT contract, the current I-73 plans were dead.

Municipal leaders have denied their actions killed I-73. Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said in May that the city’s actions are about protecting its taxpayers interest, and the city still support I-73 being built.

The hospitality fee lawsuit currently is in the appeals court. Once the appeal is over, it’ll go back in front of a judge for the main trial.

— Reporter Anna Young contributed to this report.