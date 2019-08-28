Here’s a look at the new $44 million-Tidelands Health medical park at Market Common

New Tidelands Medical Park opening in The Market Common A ribbon cutting for Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common was held today. With the new addition, Tidelands Health now includes four hospitals and more than 60 outpatient locations in the area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A ribbon cutting for Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common was held today. With the new addition, Tidelands Health now includes four hospitals and more than 60 outpatient locations in the area.

Tidelands Health is preparing to open its newest medical park to patients next week in The Market Common area.

The three-story, 65,000-square foot building took more than two years and $44 million to construct, according to a company news release. It’s located at 2200 Crow Lane, at the intersection of Crow Lane and Farrow Parkway.

Tidelands is currently accepting appointments in anticipation of opening to patients Sept. 4, but the public is being invited to tour the facility Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The new medical park, which Tidelands is calling its most significant addition since opening the Waccamaw Community Hospital in 2002 in Murrells Inlet, will include services for primary care, cardiology, gastroenterology, orthopedics, pain management, imaging, lab services and physical therapy. The company operates four hospitals and 60 outpatient locations in the region.

At full capacity, the facility will hold about 100 employees capable of serving up to 140,000 patients annually, the release states.

“Within this innovative medical park, advanced technology will result in early detection of disease,” Tidelands President and CEO Bruce Bailey said in the release. “Expert physicians will collaborate to develop treatment plans that promote recovery. And patients and their families will be active partners in the journey to better health and, ultimately, a better life.”

Innovations at the new facility will include: a streamlined registration process, touchscreen technology in every exam room, RN care coordinators and custom iPads, which patients can use to access a health library, quizzes and healthy recipes.