One person airlifted after carrier truck and car collide in Horry County crash

An Horry County road is closed to traffic after a car versus carrier truck collided, sending one person to the hospital with serious injuries in the Green Sea area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday on 2048 Green Sea Road.

Two people in the car carrier were examined on scene, but were not transported for further medical treatment. One person in the vehicle was extricated and taken by helicopter to the hospital with serious injuries, HCFR reports.