Local
Police search for missing 5-year-old twins who may be in Horry County
Horry County Police Department is searching for missing 5-year-old identical twins last seen a week ago with their father in Georgia, according to a release.
Authorities said the twins, Kash Kayden Small and Kruiz Jayden Small, are believed to be with their father in the Conway or Myrtle Beach area. They were last seen on Aug. 20 in Covington, Georgia, with their father, Jermaine Small.
Anyone with information about there whereabouts is asked to call Horry County police at 843-248-1520.
Comments