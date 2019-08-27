Horry County Fire Rescue investigating overnight blaze at Socastee automotive shop

Conway Fire Department demonstrates how they connect to hydrants to fight fires Conway firefighter Travis Murdoch explains to viewers the process of connecting to a fire hydrant and why it's so beneficial to extinguish fires. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Conway firefighter Travis Murdoch explains to viewers the process of connecting to a fire hydrant and why it's so beneficial to extinguish fires.

Horry County Fire Rescue is investigating a fire at a Socastee automotive shop that broke out overnight.

Police were initially called to Preston’s Automotive, at 4657 Socastee Blvd., about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday after reports of a burglary alarm. After arriving, officials found it was a commercial fire and a car was on fire behind the business, HCFR reports.

There were no injuries reported.

The fire is under investigation, according to HCFR.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW