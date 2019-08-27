Horry County Fire Rescue investigating overnight blaze at Socastee automotive shop

Conway Fire Department demonstrates how they connect to hydrants to fight fires
Conway firefighter Travis Murdoch explains to viewers the process of connecting to a fire hydrant and why it's so beneficial to extinguish fires.
Horry County Fire Rescue is investigating a fire at a Socastee automotive shop that broke out overnight.
Police were initially called to Preston’s Automotive, at 4657 Socastee Blvd., about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday after reports of a burglary alarm. After arriving, officials found it was a commercial fire and a car was on fire behind the business, HCFR reports.
There were no injuries reported.
The fire is under investigation, according to HCFR.
