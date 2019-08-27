What’s next for the plans to redevelop Wizard Golf Course? Here’s what we know

Building Boom in Horry County Horry County is one of the fastest growing areas in the country. The population is expected to surpass 500,000 by the year 2040. The influx of new residents is stressing roads, public safety, schools and infrastructure. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County is one of the fastest growing areas in the country. The population is expected to surpass 500,000 by the year 2040. The influx of new residents is stressing roads, public safety, schools and infrastructure.

Developers looking to build housing on The Wizard Golf Course did not file an application to Horry County Planning and Zoning Department on Tuesday and will not be on the October planning commission meeting.

Horry County Planning Director David Schwerd confirmed that his staff did not receive any application to change the golf course’s current development plan to allow for additional homes.

“No rezoning proposal was submitted for The Wizard course by today’s rezoning application deadline,” Schwerd said.

This does not, however, mean the project is dead. It just means any progress on approving or disapproving the redevelopment will most likely not happen in the next couple months.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Local Developer Ronnie Parker is looking to build 700 homes on the Carolina Forest golf course off of Highway 501. If he would have formally applied, it would have been placed on an upcoming planning commission agenda to start the review process.

While filing the development plans starts the legal process, Carolina Forest residents already got a chance to see what the development might look like at a Aug. 22 meeting between Parker, engineers and Horry County planning staff.

Thomas & Hutton Engineer Walter Warren showed the new development plans to a packed room of Carolina Forest residents on Aug. 22. Planners are seeking permission to change a Planned Unit Development (PUD), an agreement that locked in the development as it stands.

To change this PUD agreement, the property owners must petition county council for permission. This is what Parker would be applying for and would ultimately need approval from the council to build the homes.

If ultimately submitted and approved, the project would bring 700 homes with a new exit onto Highway 501 North toward Conway. There would be a roundabout connecting with Carolina Forest High School, better connectivity within the whole PUD and increased green space than what is required.

What’s next

The Man O’ War Golf Course next to the Wizard will not be developed. Attorney Rob Shelton, acting on behalf of the developer, said if the Wizard is rezoned, his client is willing to legally protect Man O’ War from being anything other than a golf course.

Without approval, the developer cannot move forward with any development plans on the Wizard. The space will remain a golf course for as long as the PUD remains unchanged.

If the developer had applied on Tuesday, his plans would have been voted on during the Oct. 3 planning commission meeting. The next open commission meeting will be held on Nov. 7.

By not getting onto the October planning agenda, the application likely cannot get total approval from county council through three readings of the application until January 2020 at the earliest.