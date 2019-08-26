Possum Trot redevelopment plans squashed. Here’s what we know

Building Boom in Horry County Horry County is one of the fastest growing areas in the country. The population is expected to surpass 500,000 by the year 2040. The influx of new residents is stressing roads, public safety, schools and infrastructure. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County is one of the fastest growing areas in the country. The population is expected to surpass 500,000 by the year 2040. The influx of new residents is stressing roads, public safety, schools and infrastructure.

Plans to redevelop Possum Trot Golf Club into residential housing and annex it into North Myrtle Beach has been squashed after the applicant withdrew their application.

In an email sent to city officials Saturday afternoon, applicant Robert Guyton said the decision to pull the application stemmed from comments made at recent meetings.

“Public input has made it clear that the mixed uses and densities associated with a PPD (Planned Development District) in that location would not be acceptable,” Guyton said in the e-mail.

The 167-acre golf course, located in unincorporated Horry County, has caused a stir in the community in recent months after the city received the redevelopment proposal to convert the course layout into a mixed-use project called Tidal Walk. Residents and the North Myrtle Beach Planning Commission have expressed concern over the density of the project and the detriment it could have to traffic.

The original request for annexation and a Planned Development District zoning distinction included 452 single-family detached homes, 264 attached multifamily units, and eight acres of an assisted living facility, with associate medical services, that would include 60 to 80 beds.

After two workshop meetings, the applicant submitted a new proposal at the commission’s Aug. 8 workshop that included reducing the total units to 512 in addition to the assisted living facility. The new proposal also included three access points — one off Possum Trot Road and two off Tom E. Chestnut Road — and has about 54 acres of open space or pond area.

However, the reduced plan still didn’t appease residents or planning members, with residents pointing out potential issues with safety, traffic and sewer drainage. Additional traffic concerns on 6th Avenue and Anne Street were mentioned numerous times during meetings.

North Myrtle Beach planning commission has deferred voting on the annexation three times, noting how they weren’t comfortable sending a recommendation to City Council, and was planning to hold another workshop meeting on Sept. 3. The item will not appear on the Sept. 3 workshop or meeting agendas.

Possum Trot, which opened in 1968, is set to close Sept. 30 after the property owner declined to extend the long-term lease of the club’s operators, Glens Group.