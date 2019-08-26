Local
Tropical systems are brewing. Here’s a look at the Myrtle Beach-area forecast this week
The Myrtle Beach area may see some storms through the week, but not due to the systems in the Atlantic, according to the National Weather Service.
Showers and thunderstorms may roll into the area after 9 p.m. Tuesday, the NWS reports. Higher chances of rain and storms are predicted after 9 a.m. Wednesday and a 40 percent chance of storms are predicted Thursday, according to the NWS.
As one tropical system moves away from the Carolinas coast, Tropical Storm Dorian is moving north and is forecast to hit Puerto Rico in the next couple of days, said NWS Wilmington Forecaster Dave Loewenthal. Dorian’s path after it is expected to hit Puerto Rico is still uncertain, he said.
High temperatures are forecast for the mid 80s, with lows around 75 degrees in the Myrtle Beach area. Storms could continue into the weekend, with a 30 percent chance Friday after 9 a.m. and in the evening, the NWS reports.
