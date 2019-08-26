Tropical systems are brewing. Here’s a look at the Myrtle Beach-area forecast this week

5 things to do to prep for a hurricane There’s a hurricane coming, and you have questions. How much food should you stock up? What needs to be moved out of your yard? And what room of the house is the safest? Here are five things you definitely should do if there’s a hurricane warning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There’s a hurricane coming, and you have questions. How much food should you stock up? What needs to be moved out of your yard? And what room of the house is the safest? Here are five things you definitely should do if there’s a hurricane warning.

The Myrtle Beach area may see some storms through the week, but not due to the systems in the Atlantic, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers and thunderstorms may roll into the area after 9 p.m. Tuesday, the NWS reports. Higher chances of rain and storms are predicted after 9 a.m. Wednesday and a 40 percent chance of storms are predicted Thursday, according to the NWS.

As one tropical system moves away from the Carolinas coast, Tropical Storm Dorian is moving north and is forecast to hit Puerto Rico in the next couple of days, said NWS Wilmington Forecaster Dave Loewenthal. Dorian’s path after it is expected to hit Puerto Rico is still uncertain, he said.

High temperatures are forecast for the mid 80s, with lows around 75 degrees in the Myrtle Beach area. Storms could continue into the weekend, with a 30 percent chance Friday after 9 a.m. and in the evening, the NWS reports.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

See https://t.co/EwyeerUsS4 for the latest details on Tropical Storm Dorian. pic.twitter.com/zQ2MPnGK7Q — NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) August 25, 2019