Authorities searching for boaters not seen since leaving Debordieu landing Sunday evening

These two things could save your life on the water Skipper Clay Emminger, with Beaufort Water Search & Rescue, offers one piece of equipment and one piece of advice that could potentially keep you alive while boating. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Skipper Clay Emminger, with Beaufort Water Search & Rescue, offers one piece of equipment and one piece of advice that could potentially keep you alive while boating.

Authorities are searching for a pair of boaters who have not been seen since leaving the boat landing at Debordieu Colony in Georgetown around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Midway Fire Rescue spokesman Mark Nugent.

Nugent said Midway received a call at approximately 7:53 p.m. saying the boaters had not returned to the landing. Midway, the Georgetown County’s Sheriff’s Office, Debordieu security boats and the United States Coast Guard are now searching for the boaters, who Nugent could only confirm were two adults.

The boaters took off from the northern inlet of Debordieu, Nugent said. He added that he believes the boat was a catamaran.

Midway requested a boat from the Coast Guard that has been launched and is expecting a USCG helicopter to arrive to aid in the search.