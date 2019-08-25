One person dies in head-on vehicle collision in Georgetown

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

One person died early Sunday morning in a two-vehicle wreck in Georgetown, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Judd Jones.

At about 12:42 a.m., a 2013 Volkswagon was driving southbound in the northbound lane of U.S. 17 just north of Sandy Island when it struck a 2013 Honda van head-on, Jones said.

The driver of the Volkswagon — who has yet to be identified by the coroner’s office — died on scene, while the person operating the van was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Jones said.

The highway patrol is investigating the crash.