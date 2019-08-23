Looking for a landscaper? New lawn care app launches in Myrtle Beach

Remote-controlled lawn mower in action Seth Grant operates a remote-controlled lawn-mowing robot along I-77 near Dave Lyle Blvd. The mower is owned by contractor Dixie Lawn Care out of Kings Mountain. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seth Grant operates a remote-controlled lawn-mowing robot along I-77 near Dave Lyle Blvd. The mower is owned by contractor Dixie Lawn Care out of Kings Mountain.

Finding a landscaper in Myrtle Beach just got easier.

Lawn Love, an app for professional lawn care services, is now available to Myrtle Beach residents.

The California-based company, which has partnered with local businesses, allows users to instantly schedule, review and pay for various types of yard work, including mowing, gardening, fertilizing, weed control, seeding, gutter maintenance, clean-ups, and leaf and the rarely needed snow removal by phone or computer, according to a news release.

“Myrtle Beach residents can now use their phone to order reliable and convenient lawn care services in less than two minutes,” Lawn Love Founder and CEO, Jeremy Yamaguchi said in the release. “Traditionally consumers have had to wait for a lawn care worker to physically come to their property, offer a quote, and schedule the service.”

The platform, which is powered by satellite imagining software, can review a property and generate a quote in less than two minutes, the release states. Consumers pay via credit card and will be charged at least two days after the service is completed.

Yamaguchi founded Lawn Love in 2014 with the goal to revolutionize lawn care services for homeowners that have a lawn. According to the release, Lawn Love has since partnered with over 20,000 independent lawn care contractors across 120 cities in the country.

In partnering with hundreds of small lawn care businesses throughout South Carolina, the release states, the app aims to provide businesses with innovative scheduling, job routing, and payment software that will help owners streamline their operations and compete with corporate lawn care providers.

“Other on-demand companies have bulldozed their way through traditional industries, growing at the expense of local providers,” Yamaguchi said. “Lawn Love is helping Myrtle Bach lawn care companies improve their operations and profitability.

