Will a tropical cyclone form near the Strand? Here’s what a weekend weather report shows

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina predicts parts of the Grand Strand will see more than an inch-and-a-half of rain as a cold front and a possible tropical depression moves toward the Carolinas over the weekend.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms are expected to start Friday afternoon in the Myrtle Beach area. The weather service says a cold front Friday evening could bring severe wind gusts and heavy rain.

The system off the coast of Florida will likely develop into a tropical depression by Saturday night, the NWS said Friday in a forecast update.

The area could get about 1.82 inches of rainfall this weekend, according to the weather service. The heat index in the area, at 101 Friday, is expected to drop to the low 90s Saturday and about to 87 degrees Sunday.

Myrtle Beach has a 80 percent chance of thunderstorms Saturday, according to the NWS’s extended forecast. Heavy rainfall is possible Sunday and into next week from the tropical cyclone, which has a 40 percent chance of development within the next 48 hours, the NWS reports.

National Weather Service in Wilmington

The weather service warns of minor flooding and hazardous boating conditions, which will increase offshore Sunday.

A beach hazards advisory is in effect for coastal Horry and Georgetown counties through 8 p.m. Friday. Swimmers are asked to use caution when in the water as longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into hazardous conditions, the NWS reports.