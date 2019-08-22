Young victim identified in fatal vehicle rollover in the Conway area on Thursday

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Eight-year-old Austin Streeter died of injuries he sustained in a single vehicle accident that occurred Thursday morning on Juniper Bay Road in in the Conway area, according to Horry County deputy coroner Patty Bellamy.

South Carolina Highway Patrol has been investigating the single-vehicle accident.

Horry County Fire Rescue was also on scene of the fatal wreck Thursday morning.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said the driver was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center and Streeter was a passenger.

Crews were called to Juniper Bay Road and Jeffords Drive about 7:45 a.m. after reports of a vehicle rollover, said Tony Casey with HCFR. A 2014 Hyundai Elantra was driving east when it ran off the right side of the road, striking a ditch, Collins said.

The single-vehicle crash happened just off U.S. 378.