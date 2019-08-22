Local

Avoid the area: Horry County Fire Rescue on scene of fatal crash in the Conway area

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By

Horry County Fire Rescue is on scene of a fatal wreck in the Conway area Thursday morning.

Crews were called to Juniper Bay Road and Jeffords Drive about 7:45 a.m. after reports of a vehicle rollover, said Tony Casey with HCFR. One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening, Casey said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The rollover happened just off U.S. 378.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is also working the crash.

Profile Image of Hannah Strong
Hannah Strong
The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.
  Comments  