Local
Avoid the area: Horry County Fire Rescue on scene of fatal crash in the Conway area
What to do if you’ve been in a car accident
Up Next
Horry County Fire Rescue is on scene of a fatal wreck in the Conway area Thursday morning.
Crews were called to Juniper Bay Road and Jeffords Drive about 7:45 a.m. after reports of a vehicle rollover, said Tony Casey with HCFR. One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening, Casey said.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
The rollover happened just off U.S. 378.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is also working the crash.
Comments