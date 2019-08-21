Serious injuries reported in 18-wheeler, car wreck on SC 544

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A driver is suffering “potentially life-threatening” injuries after a collision with an 18-wheeler on S.C. 544 early Wednesday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

All lanes of 544 were closed near Roscoe Road after a car and 18-wheeler wreck about 1:50 a.m. Both drivers were injured in the crash and the driver of the car was transported to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, HCFR reports.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and Horry County Fire Rescue worked to clear the scene.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW