Serious injuries reported in 18-wheeler, car wreck on SC 544

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.
By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.
By
A driver is suffering “potentially life-threatening” injuries after a collision with an 18-wheeler on S.C. 544 early Wednesday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
All lanes of 544 were closed near Roscoe Road after a car and 18-wheeler wreck about 1:50 a.m. Both drivers were injured in the crash and the driver of the car was transported to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, HCFR reports.
South Carolina Highway Patrol and Horry County Fire Rescue worked to clear the scene.
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices.
The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.
Spa Ultra Lounge in Myrtle Beach has closed. The often-troubled property has been closed for a few weeks, and the owners of the club have been evicted from the property by Horry County, according to a notice on the front door.
Comments