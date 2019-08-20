Changes on horizon for Myrtle Beach Downtown Revelopment Corp. Here’s what we know

City leaders discuss concepts for downtown Myrtle Beach redevelopment plan City leaders have been debating what should go in the Superblock area of downtown Myrtle Beach, and on Wednesday the first conceptual plans for the area were revealed. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK City leaders have been debating what should go in the Superblock area of downtown Myrtle Beach, and on Wednesday the first conceptual plans for the area were revealed.

The Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation is on the verge of a restructuring that could result in its closing and reopening as a separate, more business centric entity.

Chuck Martino, the DRC board chairman, said speculation about their closing is premature, but he is planning to present a potential restructuring plan to city council during its September 5 workshop.

Based on the city’s recently finalized downtown master plan, Martino said the commission was asked to look at successful redevelopment models in cities including Columbia, Charlotte, Greenville and Raleigh. In particular, they’ve keyed in on Columbia’s Center City Partnership as a model they’d like to emulate, he said.

The partnership’s website states that it “provides public space management, economic development, place management, marketing services, and public advocacy for the Main Street District” by focusing on “filling vacancies in commercial properties, retaining existing downtown businesses and recruiting new ones, expanding the downtown residential base, and creating a safe, clean, and friendly downtown environment.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Councilwoman Mary Jeffcoat said she’s supportive of closing the DRC to create a model more similar to Columbia’s partnership, which operates more independently from the city with a stronger association to the downtown businesses.

She was under the impression that the DRC board voted during its most recent meeting to begin the process to disband, but Martino said that board members had just spoken about the possibility. There appeared to be a consensus among the board to move in that direction, but no vote was taken, he said.

City manager John Pedersen, who serves as DRC treasurer, confirmed Martino’s explanation.

Lauren Clever, executive director of the DRC, sent a letter to city council members Tuesday detailing the board’s recent discussions and indicating that they “seemed to favor a scenario where a new group could arise organically from the business and commercial community that would continue the enhanced focus on the downtown area.”

Clever also notes in her letter that she’s been discussing with Pedersen the possibility of incorporating DRC staff into the city staff “to ensure there is no gap in effort in the implementation of the downtown master plan that you have already initiated.”