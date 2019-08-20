Driver taken to hospital after log truck overturns and shuts down US 501

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Westbound lanes of U.S. 501 are shut down after a log truck overturned, sending the driver to the hospital, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on the Horry County and Marion County line in Galivants Ferry. The westbound lanes will be closed for the “near future,” HCFR reports.

Marion County EMS transported the truck driver with injuries that are not life-threatening, according to HCFR.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is also working the scene.