Bring your own dog: Grand Strand Humane Society is hosting Woofstock in Myrtle Beach

What to consider before adopting a pet The Columbia Animal Services is one of several places in the midlands where pets can be adopted. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Columbia Animal Services is one of several places in the midlands where pets can be adopted.

Get ready for a groovy, music and puppy filled day in Myrtle Beach.

Woofstock is coming downtown Saturday, bringing live music, food trucks, a kids zone, tie-dye station and, of course, dogs from Grand Strand Humane Society. Festival goers may also bring their own dogs.

The event, hosted by GSHS, is noon to 8 p.m. at Burroughs Chapin Pavilion Place. It’s $10 for an all-day wristband and kids under 15 years old are free, according to GSHS’s Instagram page.

Headliner Kevin Nichols will take the stage at 6:30 p.m., according to GSHS’s website, and bands Miracle Max and the Pet Monsters, Victoria Humphreys and Julio Navarro will perform earlier in the day.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW