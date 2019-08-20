Local
Bring your own dog: Grand Strand Humane Society is hosting Woofstock in Myrtle Beach
Get ready for a groovy, music and puppy filled day in Myrtle Beach.
Woofstock is coming downtown Saturday, bringing live music, food trucks, a kids zone, tie-dye station and, of course, dogs from Grand Strand Humane Society. Festival goers may also bring their own dogs.
The event, hosted by GSHS, is noon to 8 p.m. at Burroughs Chapin Pavilion Place. It’s $10 for an all-day wristband and kids under 15 years old are free, according to GSHS’s Instagram page.
Headliner Kevin Nichols will take the stage at 6:30 p.m., according to GSHS’s website, and bands Miracle Max and the Pet Monsters, Victoria Humphreys and Julio Navarro will perform earlier in the day.
