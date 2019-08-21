This popular restaurant will open a third Grand Strand location in North Myrtle Beach

What’s new for 2019? 8 restaurant openings in the Grand Strand With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019.

The Grumpy Monk is coming to North Myrtle Beach.

The restaurant and bar, with locations in Carolina Forest and Broadway at the Beach, will open a third Grand Strand spot in the building that formerly housed Whiskey River on US 17 in North Myrtle Beach. Grumpy Monk Owner Chris Evans said he’s aiming to open next month.

“The extensive growth of the north end caught our attention awhile ago and we have been waiting for the right opportunity to open,” Evans said. “We liked the building and location and when it became available it seemed like the right time to expand.”

Evans also owns The Sneaky Beagle in Carolina Forest.

The North Myrtle Beach restaurant will offer the same menu as the Carolina Forest and Broadway locations, which includes a variety of craft beers, vegan and vegetarian offerings, daily happy hour, sushi, and casual American cuisine.

“We like to promote our menu as comfort food with a twist,” Evans said. “Our business is catered to locals because we are locals.”

Additionally, the popular eatery will offer weekly pint night, trivia night, live music, football specials and half-off draft Sundays. The new location will also feature a game room for kids, an indoor corn-hole area for adults and a large private indoor veranda for private events.