Traffic alert: Injuries reported in motorcycle crash in Surfside Beach

Serious injuries were reported in a vehicle and motorcycle crash Monday morning in Surfside Beach, officials said.

Horry County Fire Rescue and Surfside Beach crews were called to the area near Ocean Lakes Family Campground, at 6001 S. Kings Highway, about 11:15 a.m., said Tony Casey with HCFR.

It’s unknown how many people face injuries in the crash.

This is a breaking story. Check back later for updates.

