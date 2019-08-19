Myrtle Beach Fire Department on scene of vehicle versus moped crash on US 501

More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.
By
Up Next
More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.
By
Myrtle Beach Fire Department is on scene of a vehicle versus moped crash Monday morning on U.S. 501.
Crews were called to U.S. 501 and Robert Grissom Parkway about 11 a.m. Lt. Jon Evans with MBFD said no victims were transported to the hospital. Part of the intersection will be shut down while crews clear the scene, Evans said.
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices.
The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.
More afternoon thunderstorms are expected in Myrtle Beach & Horry County, South Carolina which will ease the drought for the area. Here is the week’s weather outlook, temperatures and when to expect storms.
Comments