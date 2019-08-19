Dog ‘pounced,’ caused injuries to woman’s face at Murrells Inlet oyster roast: lawsuit

A brief explanation of civil lawsuits and where to file them Civil suits can be filed against another party for reasons including alleged negligence, product liability, marriage and children, money and debt and injury. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Civil suits can be filed against another party for reasons including alleged negligence, product liability, marriage and children, money and debt and injury.

A woman suffered permanent injuries to her face after being bitten by a rescued Golden Retriever during a Murrells Inlet oyster roast in February, a lawsuit filed in Horry County states.

Taylor James, an Horry County resident during the time of the reported incident, allegedly was bitten by a dog rescued by Grand Strand Golden Retriever Rescue Inc. during the Sixth Annual Oyster Roast and Bloody Mary contest, hosted by the Surfrider Foundation and located at the Wicked Tuna in Murrells Inlet.

James filed the lawsuit against the Surfrider Foundation, Grand Strand Golden Retriever Rescue Inc. and Wicked Tuna Murrells Inlet.

According to the lawsuit, James was attending the fest with her two children when she went to pet the dog. When she bent down to kiss the dog, the dog allegedly “pounced” on her face, biting her forehead and eye area and caused “significant injuries and damages,” the suit states.

Grand Strand Golden Retriever Rescue, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit according to its website, was a registered vendor at the festival, according to the lawsuit.

James suffered permanent injury and scarring to her face, the suit states. The defendants failed to provide safe conditions for their guests and failed to properly train or supervise employees to prevent dangerous conditions from happening, according to the lawsuit.

Grand Strand Golden Retriever Rescue, Wicked Tuna and the Surfrider Foundation did not respond to comment in time for this report.