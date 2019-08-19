Drought update, storms: Here’s your Myrtle Beach area back-to-school weather forecast

Know your thunderstorm types Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

In typical summertime fashion, afternoon thunderstorms are expected through the week in Myrtle Beach, which will help ease drought conditions in the area, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Afternoon heat indices will climb to around 100 degrees Monday in Horry County, but temperatures through the rest of the week will be in the mid 80s and lows in the high 70s, the NWS reports.

Chances of thunderstorms will increase Wednesday through Friday, the weather service reports.

The heavy rainfall over the past weekend will ease drought conditions and rain this week will continue to ease the drought, according to the NWS, but there will possibly be localized flooding from strong, slow-moving storms. Though flooding would be brief, it could impact areas with poor drainage, ditches and small streams.

Some of our area schools are back in session tomorrow morning! Expect a warm and humid day with highs in the lower 90s. A thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon, so have that umbrella handy on your way home from school. #NWSILM pic.twitter.com/CHvwqPlplc — NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) August 18, 2019