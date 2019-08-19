Local

Drought update, storms: Here’s your Myrtle Beach area back-to-school weather forecast

In typical summertime fashion, afternoon thunderstorms are expected through the week in Myrtle Beach, which will help ease drought conditions in the area, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Afternoon heat indices will climb to around 100 degrees Monday in Horry County, but temperatures through the rest of the week will be in the mid 80s and lows in the high 70s, the NWS reports.

Chances of thunderstorms will increase Wednesday through Friday, the weather service reports.

The heavy rainfall over the past weekend will ease drought conditions and rain this week will continue to ease the drought, according to the NWS, but there will possibly be localized flooding from strong, slow-moving storms. Though flooding would be brief, it could impact areas with poor drainage, ditches and small streams.

