‘Great local talent’: Local bar reveals lineup for its upcoming country music festival

Thanks to Facebook, it hasn’t taken long to verify there’s great interest in the third Wahoo’s Country Music Festival.

The unknown, however, is just how many more will show up Sept. 14.

“We were packed last time,” Tony Jarvis, a bartender at Wahoo’s Fish House on the Marshwalk in Murrells Inlet who also coordinates entertainment and events there, said of the previous event in late March.

Jarvis, a Socastee High grad, said the previous event led to a packed house and crowded parking lot, leading him to make tweaks he thinks will better accommodate the big crowd next month.

“We’ve got a better strategy this time,” he said.

For this year’s fall event — the inaugural one was held last August — the deck at Bovine’s, Wahoo’s sister restaurant next door, will be open to provide more seats and standing options and more beer tubs and remote bars will be set up.

Jarvis, whose idea for the festival was inspired by the Carolina Country Music Fest held in Myrtle Beach, said what’s different this time is he hand picked a lineup that’s ultra local. Those performing will be the Josh Brannon Band of Murrells Inlet and Myrtle Beach residents Billy King, the Gary Alexander Band, Brendan Roberts,Trey Calloway and the Kevin Nichols Band, which won the 2019 CCMF Battle of the Bands and whose single “Swerve” was named Country Single of the Year at the 2019 Carolina Country Music Awards.

“I wanted to showcase all the great local talent we have right here in front of us,” Jarvis said.

There’s already more than 800 people who said they’re interested in going since Jarvis posted the event on Facebook, and he’s expecting another big crowd.

Admission is free and the festival runs from 2 p.m. to midnight. Chicken bog bowls will be available for $6 and barbecue plates will cost $8. Wahoo’s Country Music Fest T-shirts will be on sale for the first time, though prices have yet to be set.