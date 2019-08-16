Murrells Inlet restaurant and bar closing doors as owners look to move to Carolina Forest

What’s new for 2019? 8 restaurant openings in the Grand Strand With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019.

A restaurant is saying farewell to Murrells Inlet.

The Whiskey Fish operating partner Aaron Hocin made a “last call” announcement via Facebook on Friday evening, inviting patrons to join him at the restaurant and bar on last time “as we pour one last drink & close our doors. Farewell for now.” Hocin said the owners are looking to relocate in the Carolina Forest area.

The business, a self-proclaimed Lowcountry restaurant and tavern with a rustic and modern style, opened at 3415 U.S. Business 17 in Murrells Inlet in June 2017 and was set to close following Friday’s final bash, which is featuring live music until 11 p.m.

“We appreciate all the love and support from our locals . . . as well as our staff (most have been there since day 1),” Hocin said in a Facebook message.

The Whiskey Fish features over 50 different whiskeys and classic tavern-style food.