Here are the Myrtle Beach-area restaurants that scored low on recent health inspections

Five Myrtle Beach-area restaurants scored low on recent health inspections, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reports.

Good Time Charley’s at Broadway at the Beach scored 83 percent during a routine inspection on Aug. 7 due to improper cooling time and temperatures for food, improper hot and cold holding temperatures and not properly storing utensils, a report states. The restaurant received a perfect score during a follow-up inspection Aug. 9.

CiCi’s Pizza, at 3533 Northgate Road, was given an 81 percent score during a routine inspection on Aug. 9. The restaurant lost points during the inspection due to not having paper towels at a sink in the prep room, not following proper cooling temperatures and proper cold holding temperatures, the inspection report states.

Sakura Hibachi, at 523 Highway 17 N., scored 83 percent during a routine inspection on Aug. 8 and received a perfect score during a follow-up inspection Aug. 12. During the routine inspection, the restaurant had uncovered canned drinks stored on the prep table, failed to properly clean the area used to prep raw meats and failed to use proper cooling temperatures and proper cold holding temperatures, according to the report. The hibachi restaurant also did not discard food by discard times noted, the inspection states.

Checkers, at 541 Seaboard St. in the Walmart Supercenter, scored an 84 percent on a routine inspection on Aug. 6 for having a deflector plate in the ice machine with mildew and pink slime build-up, condiments and sauces were not properly labeled and food built up on a floor drain, the inspection report states.

Mon Cafe Japan, at 2734A Beaver Run Road, scored 73 on a routine inspection on Aug. 7 and a 100 percent in a follow-up Aug. 12, records show. The report states during the routine inspection, an employee did not wash hands between handing different meat, handling equipment and then ready-to-eat foods. An inspector found raw beef stored over uncovered fish, which violates DHEC’s food-separation standards, knives stored dirty on the knife rack and food was not held at proper cooling temperatures and proper cold holding temperatures, the report states.