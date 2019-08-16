Lawsuit: Ripley’s Aquarium, contractor refuse to pay for penguin exhibit construction

A brief explanation of civil lawsuits and where to file them Civil suits can be filed against another party for reasons including alleged negligence, product liability, marriage and children, money and debt and injury. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Civil suits can be filed against another party for reasons including alleged negligence, product liability, marriage and children, money and debt and injury.

Ripley’s Aquarium and a contractor refuse to pay more than $130,000 in penguin-exhibit construction costs, a builder claims in a lawsuit filed in Horry County last week.

Terratec, Inc. filed the complaint against ARCO Murray Construction, Ripley’s Aquarium and Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America over not being paid for work on the aquarium’s new penguin exhibit, the suit states.

In November 2018, ARCO, the general contractor, entered into a construction subcontract agreement with Terratec, according to the lawsuit.

Terratec, an excavating contractor, agreed to provide labor, materials, equipment and expertise to complete the auger cast pile work, the lawsuit states. Terratec has demanded final payment from ARCO, but ARCO has “refused and continues to refuse” to make the final payment, the complaint states.

Dawn Temples Knopff, marketing director at Ripley’s, said in an email to The Sun News: “Although we are aware that a lawsuit has been filed, we have not been served with the lawsuit. Even though Ripley’s Aquarium is named in the lawsuit, the dispute is between our general contractor, Arco Murray Construction Company and their subcontractor, Terratec, Inc. We cannot comment on pending litigation, and suggest you reach out to ARCO with any further questions.”

ARCO did not respond for comment in time for this report.