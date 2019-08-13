Myrtle Beach Fire unable to free bird stuck in Topgolf netting. What now?

A large bird, believed to be a bird of prey, was stuck in the netting at Topgolf Myrtle Beach for several hours Monday and the Myrtle Beach Fire Department gave up on attempts to extricate it at about 11 p.m. Jbell@thesunnews.com

A large bird, believed to be a bird of prey and possibly a hawk, flew into high netting at Topgolf Myrtle Beach on Monday afternoon and could not be freed after several hours of attempts.

Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. crews ended extrication attempts at about 11 p.m. and left the property.

According to Myrtle Beach Fire Lieutenant Bob Vlasaty, crews used a 105-foot ladder and an additional 12-foot pole but were unable to reach the bird.

“Unfortunately there’s nothing else we could have done,” Vlasaty said. “We attempted to get up there to see what we could do to help free the bird, unfortunately we ended up too short.”

Vlasaty said Topgolf officials were attempting late Monday night to get someone from a team that installed the netting to free the bird if a long enough boom with a bucket could be found to reach it.

Play was stopped at Topgolf on Monday night while police and fire crews were attempting to save the bird, and guests watched helplessly as the bird would occasionally flail and flap its wings attempting to free itself.

A Topgolf employee said hawks often use the posts and netting while preying on smaller birds in and around the Topgolf complex before it opens daily.