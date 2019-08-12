Louisiana-based restaurant brings Southern cuisine to Myrtle Beach area

The interior of Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar. The franchise hopes to open two restaurants in the Columbia area by the fall of 2018.

Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar, a full-service family sports bar, will bring its Louisiana flare to the Myrtle Beach area next spring.

Walk On’s first location in South Carolina can be found at 61 Rodeo Drive off U.S. 501 near Tanger Outlets.

With more than 150 restaurants in development in southeast and south-central United States, franchise owner Jason Sadowki has opened 11 locations in the Carolinas, with one that recently opened in Fayetteville, North Carolina in June and another location breaking ground later this month in Wilmington, according to a press release.

Sadowski cited Myrtle Beach as the perfect location to open his next restaurant.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We have finally found the perfect spot to open our new restaurant and I’m eager to soon serve this community our incredible, made from scratch food that will show our guests what true Louisiana cuisine is all about,” Sadowski said. “Walk-On’s is unlike anything in the area, so we know it’ll be a welcomed addition to the dining and entertainment landscape of Myrtle Beach, and we look forward to the vast variety of community engagement opportunities.”

While there is no exact grand opening date, the restaurant chain will hold a free event on Thursday at 5 p.m. to celebrate its groundbreaking.

The oyster po boy from Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar

Featuring its Walk-On’s food truck, Thursday’s event will provide attendees a sample of five menu items, including crawfish etouffee and duck and andouille gumbo dishes.

Along with gumbo and soup, the 7,500 square-foot restaurant’s large menu will also serve up unique salads, burgers, wraps, a variety of poboys, fish and shrimp tacos, specialty seafood dishes, hearty entrees and desserts when it opens next spring.

Brandon Landry, who founded Walk-On’s in 2003 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, said Walk-On’s is a place for everyone.

“We’re extremely excited to bring everyone in the Myrtle Beach area a Walk-On’s to call their own,” Landry said in the release, “I look forward to witnessing how the community reacts to our arrival and hope that everyone enjoys themselves and our food as soon as we open.”

For more information, visit www.walk-ons.com.